There are several celebs who have paid homage to Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. Rapper-singer Drake paid heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer once again by wearing t-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala’s pic during his concert in Toronto. The t-shirt not just features his image, but also his name and year of birth and death. Drake’s picture from the event has gone viral across social media platforms. Sidhu Moose Wala’s Death: Drake Pays Tribute to the Late Rapper on Radio Show.

Drake Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala

drake paying respects to sidhu moosewala at his concert tonight. that’s so cool man. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nzrLhviBlJ — Tej Sahota (@boatical) July 29, 2022

