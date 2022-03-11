Emilio Delgado was popularly known for his role as Luis, the Fix-it Shop owner, on the children’s television series Sesame Street. For more than four decades he was a part of the show. The veteran actor’s wife Carol Delgado confirmed to the AP that the 81-year-old breathed his last on March 10 at their home in New York. He reportedly died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma.

Emilio Delgado Passes Away

Emilio Delgado, the beloved actor who played Luis the handyman on “Sesame Street” for more than 40 years, has died at the age of 81. Rest in peace. 💙 pic.twitter.com/aSu01NMpuP — IMDb (@IMDb) March 11, 2022

