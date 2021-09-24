Bollywood and TV actor Gaurav Dixit has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 by Mumbai Court. He was arrested in August after MD and charas was found from his residence. As per ANI, Gaurav cannot leave the city without the court’s permission.

Check It Out:

Mumbai court grants bail to TV actor Gaurav Dixit in a drugs case, on a surety of Rs 50,000 & the conditions that he can't leave the city without the court's permission & that he will report to NCB office on every Monday, Wednesday & Friday till filing of charge-sheet — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)