A young girl, hailing from Malappuram, has entered the India Book of Records for Biggest Typographic Portrait of AR Rahman. The girl named Soorya has made a portrait of the legend in the most creative manner. She drawn by using lyrics of AR Rahman’s tracks and it comprises of 391 songs. As per a report in Mathrubhumi, the picture measures 71 meters long and 56 meters wide. She completed this portrait in two hours and 20 minutes.

Biggest Typographic Portrait Of AR Rahman

Girl draws portrait of AR Rahman with lyrics of 391 songs; enters India Book of Records https://t.co/mIeVSvw6Kh — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) October 30, 2021

