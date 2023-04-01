On Thursday (March 30), Gwyneth Paltrow was found not guilty for a 2016 collision on a Utah ski slope. It was retired optometrist Terry Sanderson who had sued Paltrow over the crash and had been seeking 'more than $300,000' in damages. Having said that, another update on the trial is that it was reportedly watched by nearly 30 million people. Gwyneth Paltrow Declared Not Guilty By Jury in 2016 Ski Collision Case, Wins the Court Battle.

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Incident Trial:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial was watched by nearly 30 MILLION people across YouTube and social media platforms, @Variety reports. pic.twitter.com/Fl1YZA1F7F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2023

