The India vs South Africa fourth T20I 2025 was delayed due to the presence of heavy fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is very high in Lucknow and it is touching nearly 500. As a result, some of the players like Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a mask while waiting for the match to start at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The umpires are inspecting the conditions, although chances are bleak for the match to start. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised with Acute Gastroenteritis, Indian Cricketer Complained of Stomach Ache After Mumbai vs Rajasthan SMAT 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya Spotted Wearing Mask At Ekana Cricket Stadium

Hardik Pandya spotted wearing a mask ahead of the match in Lucknow. The current AQI in Lucknow is 490 (hazardous). It’s downright dangerous for people to be playing sport in such conditions. pic.twitter.com/rlZodZKC6t — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) December 17, 2025

