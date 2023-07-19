Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh headlines the star-studded cast in Kenneth Branagh's gripping murder mystery, A Haunting in Venice. The film, based on Agatha Christie's 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party, boasts a stellar lineup featuring Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly, and Jamie Dornan. Branagh reprises his role as Hercule Poirot from previous hits Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express. Mark your calendars for the highly-anticipated release on September 15, 2023, as the movie promises thrilling suspense and intrigue. A Haunting in Venice Trailer: Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot Returns in This Spooky Whodunit That Will Definitely Give You the Chills! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

