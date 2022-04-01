Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal and Emma Mackey starrer Death on the Nile was a huge hit at the box office. The murder mystery impressed the fans with much love for the story. The film is now making its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 15.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

#DeathOnTheNile, starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal and Emma Mackey, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, April 15th. In English and Hindi. pic.twitter.com/ZI0suGpupO — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)