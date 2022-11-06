Aaron Carter’s death has left all his colleagues and fans of the late singer totally devastated. Younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, the 34-year-old was found dead on November 5 at his home in California. Hilary Duff, who was once dating the later singer, penned a heartfelt note mourning his demise. She mentioned in her post, “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply.” Singer-Rapper Aaron Carter Dies in California at 34.

Hilary Duff Condoles Demise Of Aaron Carter

