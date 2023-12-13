Hilary Duff, 36, shared the joyful news of expecting her fourth baby with husband Matthew Koma, in an Instagram post. Lizzie McGuire star delighted fans by unveiling the family's holiday card, graced with a snapshot featuring her three kids and Koma posing in a cosy bedroom setting. In the picture, Duff, gently resting her hand on her baby bump, while her four-year-old daughter Banks playfully hung from the bed's rafters, and two and half-year-old daughter Mae sat on the ground with a guitar. Amidst the scene, her 11-year-old son Luca focused intently on a video game in an armchair, while Koma struck a pose on the bed, raising an eyebrow playfully. The card says, 'So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew.' Pregnant Hilary Duff Debuts Electric Blue Hair, Says 'Gotta Have Fun Somehow'.

Hilary Duff Shares Pregnancy News and Shares Pictures On Insta:

