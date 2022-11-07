Popular singer and actor Aaron Carter was found dead at his Californian home. He was 34. He was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, who wrote a heartbreaking post condoling the loss of his sibling while sharing throwback pictures. In the post, Nick blamed addiction and mental illness for the death of Aaron Carter and wrote "You can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother." (sic) Aaron Carter Dies at 34: Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to the Late Singer, Says ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’.

View the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter)

