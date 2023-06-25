Amid rumours of quitting Hollywood, Amber Heard has been photographed attending a film festival that is taking place in Sicily, Italy. The actress was seen at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her supernatural thriller In the Fire that took place on June 24. During the event, the actress was seen obliging fans’ request for selfies and autographs. Amber, who looked gorgeous in a black dress, was all smiles as she fulfilled fans’ requests. Amber Heard To Make First Major Appearance At Film Festival In Italy Since Johnny Depp Trial.

Amber Heard With Fans At Taormina Film Festival

it's so great to see amber heard thriving. although some people won't admit it, support for her has grown EXPONENTIALLY this year pic.twitter.com/CKVpS4TX4e — Bobby. (@bobfaget__) June 24, 2023

