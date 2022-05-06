A video clip from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has surfaced online in which the former couple can be seen almost running into each other in the courtroom. It happened as the court took a break after Amber’s testimony. In the video, the actress can be seen leaving the witness stand and it was at that moment when the court security stops Johnny and Amber can be seen heading back to her team. It also appears that the duo even made a brief eye contact. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial Day 15 – Watch Live Streaming & Coverage of Court Proceedings from Virginia.

Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Nearly Run Into Each Other

Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break. They appear to make eye contact. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PNIexe9r0s — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 5, 2022

