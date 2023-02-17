Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming in pretty hot as it sets up the Phase Five of MCU. Introducing the next big baddie in Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the film is ready to kick off the “Multiverse Saga,” and it does so in a very mixed manner. Following Scott Land (Paul Rudd) and the Ant fam as they get sucked into the Quantum Realm, the film sees them having to try and make their way out while also facing the wrath of Kang the Conqueror. Ant-Man and The Wasp – Quantumania Movie Review: Paul Rudd's Marvel Film is a Bland Adventure That Exists Only to Set up MCU’s Next Phase (LatestLY Exclusive).

We already got a first look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang in Loki. While that version of the character was He Who Remains, here were get a more classic version of him from the comics. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania delving deep into Kang’s lore, you can bet we are going to see whole lot more of him in the future. So, with that being said, let’s dive deep into the ending and the two credits scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Ending

A Still From Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

The movie pretty much ends in a climactic battle between Scott Lang and Kang. Raising a rebellion in the Quantum Realm to overthrow Kang, the Ant-Fam does well in defeating his arm and the movie pretty much sees them escape, while Lang and Kang throw down at the end. In a fist fight that sees Kang’s ship core being destroyed, and him being killed with it as well, it all ends on a good note while Scott contemplates if he has damned the entire timeline to be destroyed, but dismisses it while enjoying a dinner with his family.

Now, we know that Kang has multiple variants. It was setup in Loki, and it’s brought up over here multiple times as well. Turns out, the Kang in this film was exiled as he tried to kill his variants apparently? Or something because the movie itself never really explains it well. However, right before his death, he hints that his death can even bring a bigger threat to the forefront, and that immediately kicks us off into the next bunch of credits scenes.

Mid-Credits

A Still From Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

The mid-credits introduced us to the Council of Kangs. After the death of the Conqueror, we see multiple Kangs who are lead by three variants of him. One of them is the Pharoah Rama Tut, while the other is Immortus, and the third is a completely new variant of Kang who isn’t exactly recognisable from the comic books.

In the comic books, Rama Tut is a huge villain of the Fantastic Four, while Immortus’ role is extremely similar to that of Who He Remains from Loki. This can pretty much directly lead into Avengers: Kang Dynasty next, which also seems to be taking some liberties from how the story was told in the comic books. With Prime Kang not being the leader of the Council and Immortus replacing him here, it already seems to be quite different. Guess a multiversal takeover is something we might be seeing soon.

Post-Credits

And now finally to the post-credits scene, we are treated to a moment from Loki Season Two where we see the God of Mischief himself and Mobius attending a show of another Kang variant, Victor Timely. The most striking part about this sequence is that it practically confirms we will be seeing Jonathan Majors’ Kang quite soon rather than later. As for Victor Timely, let’s get into who he is.

In the comics, Victor Timely is pretty much a Kang variant who becomes a mayor of a town in Wisconsin in the 1900s. However, what’s not known about him is that he is basically a secret alias for Prime Kang. So, with Prime Kang being here and not being the leader of the Council of Kangs, we can expect Loki Season Two to pretty much deal with this conflict.

Kang honestly didn’t feel that threatening in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film essentially felt like a two-hour trailer for future projects, and it honestly disappointed me a lot. Sure, Majors is great in the role, but I don’t know anything more about Kang than I did when I first saw him in season one of Loki.

His motivations are still extremely abstract and one note, and even with their existence feeling threatened as they gear up for a multiversal war, I just can’t seem to get fully invested here. With the writer for this movie also writing Avengers: Kang Dynasty, let’s just hope these upcoming next phases have some form of uniformity and consistency. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania: Paul Rudd's Marvel Flick Becomes Second MCU Film After Eternals to Receive 'Rotten' Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theatres right now.

