Netflix released a trailer for a new documentary about the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. This will be a three-part series and titled Arnold, chronicles the action icon’s body-building success, Hollywood rise, political career and scandals too. The trailer features a lot of Schwarzenegger giving firsthand accounts of the different parts of his life, from being a young boy growing up in the countryside of Austria to becoming not just one of Hollywood's biggest stars but also a figure in the world of American politics. Schwarzenegger's Arnold all set to premier on June 7. Fubar Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro Are a Father-Daughter Duo on a CIA Mission in This Fun Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to one of Hollywood's most popular movie stars, ever! Arnold premieres June 7 pic.twitter.com/8XFtERg7zE — Netflix (@netflix) May 10, 2023

Check Out Another Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)