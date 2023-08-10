Barbie recently came under a bit of fire when many reacted to the film in a negative way and branded it as "anti-man." Personalities like Ben Shapiro and Bill Maher were among the few who called out the film, but now Joe Rogan is someone who has come to the film's defence. Saying that he is "appalled" by the backlash that the film is receiving, Rogan question as to why people showed outrage over the film. Barbie: Conservatives Burn Barbie Dolls, Demand Boycott of Margot Robbie-Starrer for Its Alleged 'Anti-Men' and Queer Agenda.

Check Out Joe Rogan's Comments:

Joe Rogan says he's appalled at the #Barbie backlash "It's a fucking doll movie ... it was a fun, silly movie, I laughed ... How did people get outraged at that? I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks'" pic.twitter.com/LfJxbOxCN7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 10, 2023

