Beau Is Afraid's trailer has been unveiled by the makers today. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the story of the horror film revolves around a paranoid man who embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother. The movie is directed by Ari Aster and releases in theatres during April this year. It also stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson among others in key roles. Joker - Folie À Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck Gets a Shave in First Look From Todd Phillips' Film (View Pic).

Watch Beau Is Afraid Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)