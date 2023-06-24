Bebe Rexha has shared an update with fans following the assault that happened during her NYC concert. A concertgoer threw phone at her face that hit her around the eye. The singer has now shared a pic of her ‘black and blue’ eye and mentioned it’s ‘much better’. Bebe Rexha had to get stitches following the attack onstage by the male fan who thought ‘it’d be funny’. Bebe Rexha Injured After Fan Throws Phone at Her Face During Concert, Nicolas Malvagna Confesses He Thought It Would Be ‘Funny’.

Bebe Rexha Injured Pic

My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!! https://t.co/FBv9oG5NcG pic.twitter.com/InQwWLfqfM — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

