New updates are here! Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega are busy filming for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England. In these pictures, Jenna is wearing a wedding gown with a trench coat over the top. In other pics, Winona is wearing a black puffy blue coat. Ortega will play Lydia Deetz's (Winona Ryder) daughter in the movie. Beetlejuice 2: Jenna Ortega Confirmed to Play Lydia's Daughter in Tim Burton's Film.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

First set photos of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice 2’. https://t.co/gdRUJkbhDk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

