Kanye West's girlfriend Bianca Censori made headlines again during a recent outing at Disneyland Park in California. Censori ditched her usual racy attire this time for something decent, but there is always a twist. The 29-year-old was spotted walking barefoot while walking hand-in-hand with Kanye West. However, her feet were not entirely exposed as she wrapped bandages around them. She wore a beige dress with a tan apron as a cover-up, while Kanye went opposite his signature style and wore an all-white ensemble. Kanye and Censori were spotted strolling around in the theme park, looking cute, classy, and adorable. Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination As She Opts for Naked Condom-Style Dress on Dinner Date With Kanye West (View Pics).

Check Out the Video Here

Kanye West Seems to be undergoing a REHAB. HE has Finally Started to let his wife Bianca Censori to wear Decently. This latest video was Captured at Disneyland California. pic.twitter.com/aB0rSDdE59 — Elijah (@Elijahwasike) April 17, 2024

