Black Adam just had its premiere take place and it looks like the rumours are indeed true and DC fans can rejoice. After months of speculation, the leaks from the premiere have confirmed that Henry Cavill suits up as Superman once more during the post-credits scene for Dwayne Johnson's DC film. You can check out his return in theatres when Black Adam releases in theatres on October 20, 2022. Black Adam: Henry Cavill to Return as Superman? New Leak Reveals Man of Steel's Cameo in Dwayne Johnson's DC Film - Reports.

Check Out a Still of Henry Cavill's Superman From Black Adam:

Henry Cavill as Superman in Black Adam (Photo Credit: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)