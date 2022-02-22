Netflix has unveiled the new trailer for its upcoming film Black Crab. Black Crab stars Noomi Rapace and takes place in post-apocalyptic setting. It features six soldiers embark on a journey to deliver a package that might end the war. The movie takes place during winter, and looks like it's going to be filled with intense action. Black Crab releases on Netflix on Mach 18, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)