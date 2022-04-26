The 75th edition of the prestigious Festival De Cannes, or Cannes 2022, has announced its jury. While French actor Vincent Lindon is the President, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members. She is part of an elite panel that also has actresses Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and filmmakers Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier. Vikram: Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil Starrer Film’s Trailer To Launch at Cannes 2022 on May 18.

