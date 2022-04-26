The 75th edition of the prestigious Festival De Cannes, or Cannes 2022, has announced its jury. While French actor Vincent Lindon is the President, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members. She is part of an elite panel that also has actresses Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and filmmakers Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier. Vikram: Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil Starrer Film’s Trailer To Launch at Cannes 2022 on May 18.

French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes! Along with his eight jury members, he will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony. #Cannes2022 ► https://t.co/8CTJtGOIQ6 pic.twitter.com/U6bdPGq1Xy — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)