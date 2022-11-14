Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made huge waves at the box office as the latest Marvel Studios machine has become the biggest opening for a film released in November. Grossing an upwards of $330 Million worldwide during its opening weekend, the Letitia Wright-starrer has got some pretty good legs at the box office. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theatres right now. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Rakes In $84 Million on Opening Day in North America.

‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ earns $330M in the film’s worldwide opening weekend. Read our review: https://t.co/LRJ0jdB6Bh pic.twitter.com/xi0BemHJkG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 13, 2022

