Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's trailer gave us our first look at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams aka Ironheart. The superheroine who succeeds Tony Stark in comics gets her own suit there too, and Funko POP's has revealed what we can expect to see from her in the film. The toy line has showcased the first look at her MK1 armor that has a very DIY feel to it. You can check out Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which releases on November 11, 2022. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Funk POP:

Funko POP! has revealed the first look at Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart MK1 costume from ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’. (Source: https://t.co/7MFUamGSEI) pic.twitter.com/dsVUBZJ1ew — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)