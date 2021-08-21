Looking at the not-so-great box office scenario in India, the makers of Black Widow have decided to skip the theatrical release in the country. Now, the Marvel film will premire on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3, 2021. The actioner stars Scarlett Johansson as the lead.

Black Widow on Disney+ Hotstar:

#BlackWidow is skipping theatrical release in India premiering on Disney+ Hotstar in all regional languages- SEPTEMBER 3. pic.twitter.com/MhiNm5VmnE — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 21, 2021

