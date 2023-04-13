After taking the horror genre by a storm, Mia Goth is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to reports, the Pearl star has joined Mahershala Ali's Blade, which is reportedly set to begin filming in June. Who Goth plays in the film hasn't been revealed yet. She will also be joined by Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. Blade: Shooting of Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo Starrer to Begin from June- Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

Mia Goth has been cast in ‘BLADE’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/jqoQfiip4z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2023

