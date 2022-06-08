Brad Pitts untitled F1 films has been picked up by Apple. The movie will be directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski as the film will follow a season driver coming out of retirement to train a mentor. The film also has a requirement to have a wide release and be in theatres for at least 30 days before it can premiere on Apply TV+. Joseph Kosinski Reveals Tron 3 Was Storyboarded and Written, But Disney Wanted to Focus on Marvel and Star Wars.

