Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are madly in love. And while we may not know the wedding date yet, the singer makes sure she keeps posting lovely pictures of her and Sam on social media for her fans. The singer took to Instagram to share a picture with Sam, expressing her love for him. She is seen hugging him in the cute picture.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)