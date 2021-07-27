Starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will follow the life of NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues. Returning in their roles are Melissa Fumero, who plays Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews, who plays gentle giant Lt. Terry Jeffords.

Joe Lo Truglio plays Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz plays Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker return as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock. The trailer of the last season of the show will be out on July 29.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

