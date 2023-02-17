Bruce Willis' family took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Die Hard actor, along with a caption explaining that he now has frontotemporal dementia. They had previously announced that Bruce has aphasia back in Spring of 2022.

View Bruce Willis' News Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)