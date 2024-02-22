Wendy Williams, aged 59, has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. These conditions, which affect language, communication, behaviour, and cognitive functions, have posed significant challenges for Wendy. Her care team at Weill Cornell Medicine has been instrumental in her diagnosis and treatment. Wendy shared this news to raise awareness and understanding for others facing similar circumstances. She continues to maintain her sense of humour and independence. Wendy Williams Happy to Be Back from Wellness Facility.

Wendy Willaims Diagnosed With Aphasia And Frontotemporal Dementia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)