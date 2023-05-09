Nigerian singer Rema, who is popularly known for the song “Calm Down”, would be performing in India. His concerts would be taking place at Delhi on May 12, Mumbai on May 13 and Hyderabad on May 14. Ahead of the Rema Calm Down India Tour, the 23-year-old has been photographed at the Mumbai Airport. He arrived in style in India. Rema looked cool in hooded jacket paired with comfy denims and sunglasses. Manish Malhotra to Design Outfits For Nigerian Singer Rema For His 'Calm Down India' Tour.

Calm Down Singer Rema At Mumbai Airport

