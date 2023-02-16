Camila Cabello and dating app CEO Austin Kevitch have broken up. The two were first rumoured to be dating in June, two months before they were seen holding hands while on a stroll. The two of them had mutual friends, and Kevin asked to be set up with Camila.

View Camila and Austin Break Up:

Camila Cabello and dating app CEO Austin Kevitch have broken up after 8 months of dating. pic.twitter.com/1keryRZX4F — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 16, 2023

