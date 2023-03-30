Harrison Ford was spotted on set of Captain America: New World Order, along with Tim Blake Nelson. Harrison who plays Thunderbolt, was spotted in a blue shirt with a navy blue tie and black pants. Tim who plays Samuel Sterns, will be returning for the Captain America 4, and was also spotted in a plaid shirt and black pants. His hands were covered in green paint, which is a character detail from when Samuel's blood gets contaminated with The Hulk's. Captain America New World Order: Set Photos Give New Look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson; Filming for the Marvel Movie Begins.

View Harrison and Tim on Set Here:

First look at #HarrisonFord and Tim Blake Nelson on the sets of #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder The two play Thunderbolt & The Leader resp., in the film Check out Tim Blake Nelson's hands - courtesy his character's blood getting contaminated with #TheHulk 's blood PC: @JustJared pic.twitter.com/Nnc8B14EW9 — BINGED (@Binged_) March 30, 2023

