Spider-Man: No Way Home was filled with surprises. From three Spider-Men to all the returning villains, the movie was filled to the brim with fanfare. But one of the biggest surprises was the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock. Cox talks about how he snuck into the theatre to hear the fans react, but it unfortunately left him disappointed.

Charlie Cox snuck into a theater for #SpiderManNoWayHome after hearing about the wild fan reactions to his cameo... 'Sadly, my experience was it was dead f-cking quiet!' (via @RadioTimes | https://t.co/14eeAfwUp6) pic.twitter.com/6qmyFAuZ8I — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 24, 2022

