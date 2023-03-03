Chris Brown threw a fan's phone from the stage into the crowd after she refused to look up at him while he sang to her. The fan who was sitting on a chair on the stage kept looking at her phone and the singer seemed to get annoyed after politely putting her phone down, implying that she should pay attention in the moment. Grammys 2023: Chris Brown Apologises to Robert Glasper After Insulting the Singer Following his Grammy Loss.

Watch Chris Brown Throws Fan's Phone:

Chris Brown brought a fan on stage and she stayed on her phone… so he tossed it in the crowd 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/pvlrHDKUCD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 3, 2023

