Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are reportedly in a relationship! As per ET, the Captain America actor has been dating the Portuguese actress for over a year. The source was quoted as saying, “They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba.” However, the rumoured couple has not made any official announcement yet. Are Chris Evans and Selena Gomez Dating? Twitter Is Tripping Over This Rumoured Romantic Couple!

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)