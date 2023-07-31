Looks like we might soon see Tom Cruise break from his action hero mode into something more as his longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie has hinted at a R-Rated film with the actor. Calling the film "gnarly and violent," McQuarrie reveals that a script is indeed written for the film and also claimed that it will "probably" be his next collaboration with Tom Cruise after Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Director Christopher McQuarrie Says Epic Underwater Scenes Are Coming Up in the Next Film!

Check Out the Tweet:

Christopher McQuarrie says a script is written for his 'gnarly and violent' Rated-R film starring Tom Cruise It will probably be their next film after #MissionImpossible8 pic.twitter.com/2SX9USK2Db — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)