Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the recently released Tom Cruise-starrer actioner Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, has promised epic underwater scenes in the next edition of the film. The 54-year-old director and action hero Tom Cruise have spent time working out how to perfect underwater sequences after using them in previous movies Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and says they will be taken to the next level when the next film in the long-running franchise is released next year, reports Female First UK. Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's Actioner Passes $370 Million Worldwide, Suffers a 65% Drop in Second Weekend.

Christopher told Collider, "Tom and I are constantly re-evaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better. We've done underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences." The filmmaker continued: "And we analyse why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area."

"Everything you're looking at in 'Dead Reckoning' is the application of knowledge from previous sequences." As per Female First UK, Christopher previously described how he and Tom plan each Mission: Impossible movie thoroughly and says it is a misconception that the pair wing it when making the blockbusters. "Tom and I never obsess about executing the plan. We always have a direction, we always have a place we're going." Tom Cruise Celebrates His 61st Birthday With Fans, Mission Impossible 7 Actor Shares Pics on Insta!

'In trying to describe the process, in retrospect, it sounds as though what we do is just flying by the seat of our pants and making it up as we go along," he said. "That's not an accurate description. You are definitely flying in a direction, you're definitely prepared. You couldn't be that cavalier without somebody getting seriously physically hurt. These things are planned within an inch of their life. Along the way, we see a shiny object and go for it," he added.