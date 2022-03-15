Denis Villeneuve recently confirmed that the sequel to Dune will start filming by the end of this summer. Now the director shared more details saying that he has the script ready and the prep for Dune 2 has also begun.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Denis Villeneuve is getting ready to film 'Dune: Part 2' 'I have a script in my hands. We are in prep right now" 🔥 (via @Collider) pic.twitter.com/YaNkUx9Hhg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 15, 2022

