In another huge shakeup in a galaxy far, far away , Damon Lindelof and co-writer Justin Britt Gibson have parted ways with Lucasfilm on their next "top secret" Star Wars film. The duo have said to submitted a draft of the script earlier, however, director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still onboard the project. This another huge departure coming right after the cancellation of Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and Kevin Feige's Star Wars film. Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Film to Take Place After 'The Rise of Skywalker' - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

