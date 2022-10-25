With the recent news of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in talks of directing Damon Lindelof's new Star Wars film, we have some more details about the secret project as well. The film is reportedly set to take place after Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker and might even feature some of the characters from the sequel trilogy - however, it's not going to be a continuation of the Skywalker saga. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy To Direct New ‘Star Wars' Film With Damon Lindelof As Co-Writer, Lucasfilm Project Currently Under Scripting Stage.

Damon Lindelof's #StarWars film is set after 'The Rise of Skywalker' and may feature characters from the Sequel Trilogy (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/LVwQD3LJfU — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 24, 2022

It is also intended to be a standalone film. Just recently a writers room had taken place with reports also indicating that famed Star Wars writer Dave Filoni, best known for his work on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was a part of it as well.

It's intended to be a standalone film but could lead to more movies It will not be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga A writers room session happened last summer and Dave Filoni may have been present https://t.co/bLySWJuacU — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 24, 2022

