In a recent Instagram post, Hugh Jackman dropped a subtle hint that the much-anticipated Deadpool 3 has resumed filming. The actor shared a blurry selfie featuring himself in glasses and earphones, sporting facial hair reminiscent of his iconic Wolverine character. With the caption, "Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," Jackman playfully alluded to the return of Deadpool, sparking excitement among fans. Deadpool 3: Check Out First Look Of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman In Deadpool and Wolverine Suits at The Sets.

Check Out Hugh Jackman's Selfie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)