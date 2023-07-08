If reports are to be believed, there is some exciting news for fans, particularly those who loved Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios! The actress may be returning to the screen in the third installment of Deadpool as the deadly assassin. She also played Elektra in the 2005 film where she is tasked to kill a man and his daughter, but ends up protecting them instead. Deadpool 3 LEAKED BTS Pics: Ryan Reynolds Papped Shooting in London in His Superhero Suit!

View Deadpool 3 Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)