Deep Water trailer is out! The psychological-thriller stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in lead roles. The trailer video will give you absolute chills with the scary and mysterious happenings. Helmed by Adrian Lyne, the flick will release on Hulu on March 18. The synopsis reads, "Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them." Deep Water Teaser Trailer: Promo of Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas’ Erotic Thriller Will Leave You Wanting for More (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Below:

