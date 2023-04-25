Denzel Washington just hit a milestone in his career as the actor was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at CinemaCon 2023. At the event to showoff The Equalizer 3 trailer, Washington was surprised with the award while he was greeted to a standing ovation from the crowd. Gladiator 2: Denzel Washington to Reunite With His 'American Gangster' Director Ridley Scott For the Anticipated Sequel.

Check Out the Video of Denzel Washington Receiving the Award:

Denzel Washington gets a standing ovation at #CinemaCon receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. pic.twitter.com/lmzkIkcZY4 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 25, 2023

