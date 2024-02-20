Step aside, fashionistas, because a new Miranda Priestly is in town! Vanessa Williams has snagged the role of the formidable fashion editor in the upcoming Devil Wears Prada musical. Taking on the character famously portrayed by Meryl Streep in the iconic 2006 film, Williams proves she's more than ready to command the stage in her Jimmy Choos. With a teaser video on her Instagram showcasing her as Priestly, she's prepared to give Streep a run for her money. Adapted by Weisberger's story and featuring an original score by Elton John, this musical is set to debut at London's Dominion Theatre in October, promising a fashionable and fierce night out! Grammys 2024: Meryl Streep Radiates in White Ensemble at 66th Award Ceremony; 'The Devil Wears Prada' Actress Attends Event with Son-in-law Mark Ronson (View Pics).

Vanessa Williams As Miranda Priestly In Devil Wears Prada Musical:

Vanessa Williams (Photo Credits: X)

