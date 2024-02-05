Meryl Streep commanded attention at the 66th Award Ceremony in a stunning white coat and trousers ensemble. She attended with her son-in-law Mark Ronson, and she even apologising for her late arrival at the award show. During her presentation, she mistakenly referred to the award as "Best Album of the Year," but Streep was corrected by Ronson, as the category celebrated a single song, not an entire album. Taylor Swift Praises Her Friends Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff at Grammys 2024; 'Maroon' Singer Expresses Gratitude for Collaboration (Watch Video).

Meryl Streep with Her Son-in-law

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk)

