It looks like after months of not having any updates on Kevin Feige's Star Wars films, we finally have something now. Writer Michael Waldron confirms that is right in the middle of writing the film now. Last year he was confirmed to be attached to the project, so this is good news. Previously there was a rumour as well where it was reported that Chloe Zhao would direct the film, although that didn't go anywhere. Star Wars Day 2022: From Obi-Wan Kenobi to Ahsoka, 5 Exciting Projects Still Yet to Come From a Galaxy Far, Far Away!

Check Out The Source Below:

#MultiverseOfMadness writer Michael Waldron says he is currently writing the script for Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie! "Obviously, I'm kind of busy, off writing this little Star Wars movie." (@DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/ScyRBZvQR3 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) May 9, 2022

